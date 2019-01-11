Fred Ezeh

A new artiste, Kennedy Chukwuma Ajah has sealed a multi-million naira deal with Abuja-based record label and multimedia company, Dream Soul Entertainment.

A director of the record label, Jolly Nnenna Abari, told journalists at the unveiling of the artiste in Abuja recently that a whopping N90 million has been budgeted for his musical works in the next 12 months.

According to her, the artiste who is also known as Notrace, is an embodiment of musical talent and other skills that are useful for the promotion of Nigerian entertainment, hence the huge investment on him.

Abari confirmed that Notrace’s new single, Melanin, has generated positive reaction from Nigerians, an indication

that he’s imbued with talent.

Speaking on the development, Notrace said he was never interested in signing a deal with any record label because of several clauses in their agreements. However, he was quick to accept the offer from Dream Soul Entertainment because the company shares same vision and ideas with him.

“Dream Soul Entertainment approached me with offers and suggestions that were totally different from what other record labels had offered, and that made me to accept without hesitation,” he disclosed.

Notrace, who said his Caribbean background and love for reggae and dance-hall had inspired his musical career, stated he’s confident that his genre of music would herald a greater transformation in the industry, with maximum satisfaction to fan base and return on investment.