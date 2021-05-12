From Emmanuel Oguike and Tunde Ezu Abuja

Abuja residents have not been having it easy in the last few months with the weather, power and water supply in the city. The change in weather and poor water supply is affecting residents.

This has reached such a point that it is now a major source of concern. They have no choice but to plead with appropriate authorities to come to their aid.

Another major problem is the epileptic power supply while the heat makes it unbearable to sleep at night. It was

also gathered that, for some residents to have steady water supply, they patronise private water vendors (Meruwa, in local parlance) who sell water to them at exorbitant prices. They spend as much as N1,000 to meet their daily domestic needs.

A resident in Apo Resettlement, Jennifer, said although she is lucky as the area has steady power supply, being close to one of the power grids, most of her friends who in other districts are having it rough:

“All fingers are not equal. Government can do more by meeting the needs of others who find it difficult to have these basic needs. Although the appropriate authorities seem to be bringing water but are not distributing it to residents.”

Henry Ogbe, who resides in Lugbe, one of the FCT suburbs, frowned at the fact that for the past six years of his stay in the area, he has not had any form of water supply. He added that he sees large trucks of water being taken into the Waterboard in Area 3 of Garki District: “Yet, nothing is being done to supply the water to residents.”

He accused the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), that “instead of discharging their duty of supplying electricity, they are using the company as a source of exploitation thereby not carrying out their duties effectively.”

He opined that government should put regulations on AEDC operations “to enable them provide better services so that they can meet the needs of the people thereby providing steady Electricity. The heat is much. Added to that, even at night, when we are supposed to enjoy respite, there’s no power for us! Government has to sit up. The weather condition is not clement at all.”

Mr Idris, resident in Katampe Extension, said: “Although the water situation is back to normal but I manoeuvre the hot weather by showering at least twice before morning to keep warm. The power supply is fair but they only give us light seven hours a day.”

Mr Chukwudi Nwosu, who resides in Galadimawa, said the hot weather condition in his area is quite tough: “We are finding it very difficult to cope with ventilation. The water situation right now is very bad. Sometimes, we find it very difficult to get water but because the demand for water is high, the water vendors use it as an avenue for exploitation. Because of the lack of water, I buy packs and packs of pure water just to bathe; just to enable me go to work.”

Francisca resides in Old Kotunko, Gwagwalada District. She said the heat is a source of concern: “I find it difficult to get water but the only solution for me and my family is to purchase water from the water vendors for my large family.

“Our water needs is large and we go as far as getting three trucks which we buy for N600. When multiplied for the month, the amount we spend is quite ridiculous and absurd. I am calling on the government to come to our aid.”

Mr Abraham finds it very difficult to shut his eyes at night because of the heat situation. It also prevents him from having a peaceful night rest. He added that for them they have boreholes that supply water for them: “During the dry season the supply of water is not too constant. We have to purchase water from the vendors.”