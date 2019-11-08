Lukman Olabiyi

Residents of Nzube Estate in the Lokogoma District of Abuja, have cried to the Inspector- General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu, to save them from the hands of businessman who they alleged was using thighs to intimidate them .

The residents have therefore ,called on the IGP to save them from the hands of the businessman ,who they alleged have been terrorising them.

In a save our souls message to Adamu , 200 Landlords/residents of Nzube Estate accused the man who they described as powerful of illegally invading their Estate with policemen and thugs who threatened to kill them.

The residents stated that : “ Them man is backing his illegal activities in our community with a court’s verdict which had already been appealed and is yet to be determined by the appellate court”

The residents appealed to Adamu, to wade into the matters to seeing that peace and unity would be witnessed in the Estate while the businessman would be brought to book.

“Sir, we are presently under siege by thugs and armed policemen who illegally invaded our Estateand took over the control of our Estate security and office. The thugs and their police accomplices sacked and detained our government-approved security men while our case with their paymaster is still in Court and has been appealed .

“Sir, this beastly, barbaric, and above-the-law actions of which is totally illegal and amounts to self-help is happening with the full knowledge of the Police, who accompanied the thugs to the Estate.

“The constitutional mandate of the Police is to fight crimes, fraudulent and illegal activities of persons and individuals as well as to protect the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens like us, and not to assist people to commit crimes”,the the residents stated.