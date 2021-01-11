There were fears and apprehension that more residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, may have contracted the virus.

The apprehension was hinged on growing concerns that residents were flouting laid down guidelines put in place by the FCT Administration to curtail the spread of the virus.

According to daily charts released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation’s capital had consistently maintained between number one and three positions since the outbreak of the second wave.

FCT had a total number of 13,406 confirmed cases as at Saturday. Active cases stood at 5,540, while those discharged so far were 7,759. Number of deaths stood at 107.

Similarly, over 400 medical personnel had been infected with the virus in Abuja, with at least 22 dead. Many patients were in critical conditions and surviving with the help of oxygen.

Investigations by Daily Sun, revealed that religious centres, malls, markets, hotels, motor parks, among others, were among the places where the guidelines were seldom adhered to by residents.

When Daily Sun visited motor parks in Garki, Wuse, Jabi, Kubwa and AYA areas of Abuja, it was observed that taxi drivers were not following the prescribed guidelines.

For instance, passengers didn’t wear facemask, while almost all taxis were overloaded, with four passengers at the backseat, while two were trapped with the driver in front, in breach of social distancing.

At malls visited at the city centre and in places like Kubwa and Lugbe, customers who didn’t wear their facemasks were allowed to gain access. Many of the malls were also overcrowded by customers who didn’t maintain social distancing.

Though various hand-washing points were provided by almost all the malls, many customers refused to use it, despite the insistence of security men on ground.

Churches and mosques were not exempted from the flouting of the laid down guidelines. Despite the provision of canopies and chairs in many churches visited, they were still overcrowded.

Social distancing was not observed, while an appeal by the government that churches should reduce their service time, were all ignored. In some of the mosques visited on Friday and Sunday, social distancing was ignored, though many worshippers complied with the use of facemask.