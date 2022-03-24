From Fred Itua, Abuja

Residents of Kuje Area Council of Abuja on Thursday blocked Gwagwalada-Kuje Road over an early raid of their homes by over 20 kidnappers shooting AK-47s sporadically in Chukuku.

One woman and two men were abducted, bringing the number of kidnapped persons in the area since January to more than 30.

A resident of the area said one person had already been killed in previous kidnap raids. Government is yet to commission the already constructed police station in Chukuku. The police patrol team last night refused to heed warnings from local vigilantes and paid lip service,’ the resident said.

‘Farmers were kidnapped from their fields a week ago. Citizens are asking for a military checkpoint at Chukuku’s road leading to Kwali which has been the entry point for the kidnappers,’ the resident added.