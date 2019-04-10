Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

IF there is something that matters a lot for most residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it is the hot weather. Although it was fore- warned by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) , few expected the situation to assume an unbearable level.

Right now fear has gripped farmers in Abuja the since the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) announced its 2018 Seasonal Rain- fall Prediction (SRP) recently.

Their fear was heightened when the heat in the city became very intence forcing residents to leave their windows and doors open most nights to be able to sleep well.

Another poser was also the early rain that fell twice in February signaling that the weather conditions may not be the same as it used to be within the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director General, NiMet, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, said the 2018 rainy season forecast indicated a normal-to-earlier than normal onset, normal cessation and normal rainfall which will amount in many parts of the country.

Mashi who spoke in the presence of farmers, commissioners of agriculture from the states, Professors from universities and various government agencies disclosed that there will also be dry spell during the rainy season which will be more frequent and severer between 10 and 18 days in some parts of the extreem North including Abuja, while the “little dry season” or (August break) in parts of the South are expected to be pronounced.