From Fred Itua, Abuja

TActing Executive Chairman of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, has said that funding FCT Budget with 100 percent from Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) source is possible with collaboration and synergy with other revenue-generating agencies in the Territory.

He stated this when he received the delegation from the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), led by its Director, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, at the Services headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that the Service has been championing the course of harmonising revenues from all generating agencies in the FCT, with a view to blocking leakages, address multiple taxations and grow the revenue base in the FCT.

According to him, “the effort will make the Federal Capital Territory to have capacity to fund its budget solely, through the IGR.

“We hope to see that FCTA will fund its budget 100 per cent from the IGR, so that whatever comes from the Federal Government as allocation, will be a surplus for them.

“From the management to the board and all other stakeholders, this is what we want and will be excited about this development, talking and finding solutions.

“We are passionate about harmonisation, I mean to harmonise the whole collection processes.”

The Acting Executive Chairman reassured the team of the Service’s continued support, stating that FCT-IRS has been working tirelessly to raise and enhance the revenue base in the FCT.

He said in view of this, he would continue to extend hand of friendship across all revenue-generating agencies in the territory.

Abdullahi also said that the Service would review the priorities of DRTS in order to identify more areas for sustainable collaboration in order to enhance revenue generation.

In his remarks, the DRTS’ Director, Bodinga said the visit was targeted at three major areas; collaboration, support and training.

He stated that DRTS under his leadership was committed to ensuring safety and orderliness in the FCT as well as to strengthen the existing collaboration between DRTS and FCT-IRS to boost revenue generation.

Highlighting the benefits of the collaboration between DRTS and the Service, the FCT-IRS Director in charge of ICT, Oduba Oduba stated that the collaboration would help in facilitating the exchange of data between revenue generating agencies as well as to improve road infrastructure through the revenue generated.

The Head of Planning, Research and Statistics, DRTS, Mr. Wale Durojaye expressed the readiness of DRTS to provide data, reports and projections needed to facilitate FCT-IRS collection.

Meanwhile, a committee had been constituted to articulate and harmonise areas of possible collaboration between the two organisations with a view to boost revenue collection.

The members are Mr Malik Tukur, FCT-IRS Director Taxes, Oduba Oduba, Director in charge of ICT, FCT-IRS while Head of Planning, Research and Statistics, DRTS, Mr. Wale Durojaye and the DRTS’ head of ICT, Mr Auwal Mohammed are also part of the committee.