From Fred Itua, Abuja

One of the leading private schools in Abuja, Aduvie International School, Jahi, has donated educational materials to children in Internally-Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps in the nation’s capital.

The initiator of the intervention programme and Library Prefect of the school, Miss Ofure Venise Eigbe, said she conceptualised the “Save A Future Initiative” where she and other students of the school will periodically collect used and new educational materials and donate them to the poor, vulnerable, less privileged.

She said the most marginalised groups in the society, especially children in IDP camps will not be left out. She said this will curb the out of school menace.

The management of the school, led by Mrs Aima Lott Jonathan, keyed into the initiative and in collaboration with the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), provided food items to add to the educational materials.

On June 5, young Miss Eigbe, other school prefects, and teachers visited the Dagba, Area 1 IDP camp to donate all educational materials and food items to the children there.

In her presentation speech, Miss Eigbe said: ‘I feel elated to see the initiative turn into reality because it would put a smile on the faces of indigent children. I thank God for making everything possible. I also thank my parents, Mr and Mrs Augustine Eigbe for their motivation.’

One Mr Haruna who received the educational materials and food items on behalf of the IDP camp, thanked the initiator, Miss Eigbe, and her colleagues for having children in the camp in mind as it relates to a better and brighter future for them.