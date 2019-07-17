Fred Ezeh and Charity Nwakudu

Pacesetters School, Abuja, last week, wrapped up its 2018/2019 academic year with funfair, rewarded outstanding students, and released over 300 graduates into the society. The event attracted families of the graduates, friends and others.

Chairman of the school, Kenneth Imansuangbon, said the school has remained a trailblazer in Nigeria’s basic education sector. He disclosed that records of its past students have been impressive, thus making them good ambassadors of the school who have used the knowledge and skills acquired to distinguish themselves among their contemporaries.

He appreciated the staff and management of the school for their dedication to work, which is evident in the academic and moral records of the students, past and present. He reminded the students that learning does not stop at the end of secondary education: “The world is evolving on daily basis due to the intervention of sophisticated technology.

“We have given you strong basic education foundation. It’s left for you to build on it and distinguish yourself among your peers.” He described education as bedrock of individual and collective development, with an appeal to government and policy makers to give more attention and invest more in education.

Daughter of late Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe, advised the graduates “to discover their talents and develop them to remain relevant in global discussions.”

Former presidential candidate of Young Democratic Party (YDP), Dr Kingsley Moghalu, attested to the credibility and reputation of the school, insisting: “Education is the only way out of poverty and underdevelopment.” He encouraged the students to make adequate use of the acquired knowledge and skills.

He vowed not to give up on his dream of becoming Nigeria’s president: “That will afford me the opportunity to serve and transform Nigeria.”