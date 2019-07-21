Fred Itua, Abuja

Wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has called on the FCT administration to ensure that justice is served in the alleged rape of some female blind students at FCT School for the Blind in Jabi, Abuja.

Two teachers allegedly involved in the sexual molestation, have been suspended by the Permanent Secretary of FCT Administration, Mr. Christian Ohaa.

Mrs Buhari, in her Twitter handle, described the alleged action of the two teachers as disheartening, just as she demanded justice to be served.

She wrote: “This is disheartening, justice must be served. Thanks to the Permanent Secretary of FCT for swinging into action. Rape shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

She also commended the Permanent Secretary, for taking a prompt decision, by handing over the indefinite suspension on the two suspects.

The Permanent Secretary, Ohaa, who made an unscheduled visit to the school last week, following reports of incidences of sexual harassment of some female students by teachers had directed the immediate suspension of Mr. Ilo Chukwuma and Ebenezer Olateju, pending the conclusion of investigations on the matter.

Ohaa had also directed that Chukwuma, who was accommodated in the school residential quarters, to vacate the school within the week. He stressed that both teachers should steer clear of the school premises as investigations continued.

He further directed the Director of Security Services in FCT administration, Mr. Adamu Gwary, to ensure full compliance and implementation of the directive.

According to him, “while we are working round the clock to give every physically-challenged student the best of education, we cannot have incidences like this to mar our progress and achievements.

“But let me assure parents that anyone found culpable in any of these incidences, not only in this school, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Our teachers, like Caesars’ wife must be above board.

“We cannot allow this kind of behaviour to continue. These children more or less are helpless, and they depend on teachers here. They have confidence and trust in you, that you will protect them from immorality and even outside invasion and you turn now to be the person they are now afraid of. As a government, we cannot just fold our arms.”