Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Eight students from The Regent School, Abuja, have emerged with the best results in Nigeria and the world, across 13 subjects in the June 2019 Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

IGCSE is an English language based examination similar to GCSE. It’s recognized in the UK as being equivalent to the GCSE for the purposes of recognizing prior attainment. It was developed by University of Cambridge International Examinations.

A statement from the Board of The Regent School, Abuja, on Tuesday, indicated that the good news was conveyed to the school through the British Council office in Nigeria and Cambridge International.

The Board, in the statement signed by Mr. Andrew Williams, said that seven students got award of exceptional performance at a National and International levels, including two students that got highest in Mathematics.

The Board also recalled that, in the previous year, six students of The Regent School achieved the best Cambridge IGCSE results in Nigeria in seven subjects in the IGCSE examinations of June 2018.

The Board said: “our students’ impressive results justify their hard work and that of all our dedicated staff. We will continue to set the pace in our commitment to providing a holistic experience for all our students, and equipping them with all the necessary tools to excel in all facets of their promising futures.

“We are particularly delighted and proud of the outstanding achievements of the award- winning students. This goes further to reinforce and validates the academic excellence, holistic education and life-long leadership skills provided at The Regent School.”