Fred Ezeh, Abuja

An Abuja-based school, Marist College, Yangoji, Abuja, has won the 2019 Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) national competition that had the participation of 16 schools from over 10 states in the country.

The school also bagged the most outstanding business innovation and best technology-based business project award at the National Schools Entrepreneurship Exhibition (NSEE) organised by SAGE Nigeria with the support of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) that ended in Abuja.

The victory qualified them for the SAGE 2019 World Cup competition slated to hold in the United States of America in August. They will compete against China, Canada, Ireland, Israel and other countries.

SAGE President in Nigeria, Agwu Amogu, who announced the winner at the weekend, explained that a presentation on their latest business venture, a Smart Air Quality Monitor called MARIST-AQM, won them the award.

He said the device utilises various sensors and microprocessors to detect elevated level of harmful particles and chemicals, and relay the information to users via computers and smart phones in a format that is easy to interpret.

In addition to that, it measures dust, carbon dioxide, various harmful chemicals, temperature, and humidity, and triggers loud alarm and warning phone calls if air quality, humidity and temperature go extremely above normal.

Project team leader, Romanus Eyene, expressed optimism that the project would inspire positive change in Nigeria and across Africa, as it provides opportunity for healthier live and economy, and also provides the much needed air quality to various stakeholders.

A team member, Duribe Ikedinachi, said the project centred on creating awareness on air pollution.

He cautioned Nigerians to be aware of air pollution. He said the project would create businesses and entrepreneurial opportunities. “We intend to sell this product to the world because air pollution is a global problem that needs urgent attention from global leaders,” he said.