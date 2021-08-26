From Magnus Eze, Enugu

All is now set for the commemorative events of the 30th anniversary of Abia State in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A lecture in honour of Abia heroes holds on Saturday, at the Abuja International Conference Centre on the theme: “Abia at 30- Memorizing the past, deconstructing the present and re-imagining the future of Gods’ Own State.”

The events are being organised by Abia Political Projects, Nigerian Eye Newspaper and Flo FM in collaboration with civic society organisations.

There will also be presentation of ‘Abia Book of Legacies: a compendium of notable historical incidents and individuals’ that had made a difference in the nation. Iconic Nigerians from Abia State including illustrious Abian’s like foremost Nigerian educationist Alvan Ikoku and former Military Head of State Johnson Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi were featured in the book.

It also features contemporary Abians like the globally renowned “Cancer Goggles” inventor, Samuel Achilefu, the first Nigerian female pilot, Chinyere Kalu, the captain of the Nigerian Dream Team that won the continent’s historic first soccer gold medal, Kanu Nwankwo and 27 others.

A statement from the organizers listed Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as the guest speaker and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as the Special guest of honour while Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, Prof. Greg Ibe will chair the occasion.

Speakers include Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, and ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Azubuike Ihejirika with System consultant for Interpol, Chike Udensi, former Director of the Department of State Services, Raymond Nkemdirim, and Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji leading the list of confirmed discussants.

The organizers said the event is aimed at engaging the Abia stakeholders, state executives, elected officials, opinion moulders and the citizens in a family conversation that will serve as the catalysts towards chatting a path for the emergence of a glorious and prosperous Abia.

Abia was created from the old Imo State on the 27th of August 1991 by the military administration of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd), and since then has undergone series of political leadership, with democratic governance in the 4th republic leading its socio-economic transformations that are aimed at impacting the lives of ordinary Abians.