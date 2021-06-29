From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, is set to host the 2021 Africa Value Awards (AVA) , with awards aimed at promoting the value and excellence in Africa.

The Executive Director, Africa Value Awards, VARDIAFRICA Amb. Daniel Obah made this available to news men in Abuja on Tuesday.

Obah said “We the members of the Board of Trustees of the Africa Value Awards recently announced the hosting of the 2021 Edition of the Awards to be organized in Abuja at the Sheraton Hotels & Towers on the 29th July, 2021. The Aim of the award is to continually promote and celebrate value and excellence in Africa.

“The Award was established in 2018 to recognize individuals and organizations who have projected positively the intrinsic values of the African Continent, propelled the Economy Growth, enhanced youth empowerment and participation, community development, educational advancement, humanitarian services and peaceful coexistence. This year’s edition of Africa Value Awards and going forward is unique considering our recent partnership with the International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS)-5843 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311 USA, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

” The Partnership is to enhance efficiency and excellence, and ensure awardees are celebrated globally. Since the inception of the award, great Africans like, His Excellency Paul Kagame President of Rwanda, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-Fmr President of Liberia, His Excellency Sen. Seriake Dickson Fmr Governor of Bayelsa State, Reputable organizations like Ethiopian Airlines, Transcorp Hilton, Heritage Bank Plc, have been honoured and celebrated in this regard. Among the Event of that day, will include the official launch of the Book “THE KEY TO A GREAT AFRICA-The Leadership guide for Development and Peaceful Coexistence”. A book that featured World Leaders and Prominent Africans.

Among those nominated and set for the Awards are, Dr. Tein T S. Jack-Rich-President Belemaoil, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi Corps Marshal of FRSC, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote-Executive Secretary NCDMB, Hon Olubumni Tunji Ojo-Chairman House Committee on NDDC, Bome Ojoboh-MD Extreme Mutual Technique Ltd, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, Ibrahim MD-Oysters Holding Ltd, Alh. Musa S. Mubarak-MD Emperor City,Sualiho Jusu Massalay, Shalom Laurine Jawhary, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, Sen. Daisy Danjuma, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, Hon Kabiru Ibrahim Tukura and other Great Africans/Organizations.

