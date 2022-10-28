From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the warning of a terror attack at the nations’s capital,Abuja,the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has appealed to the United Kingdom where its leader,Nnamdi Kanu resides before his rendition to evacuate him alongside with its citizens before the threat come to pass.

The group in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful has also warned the federal government against any harm befalling its leader.

Powerful said “IPOB state unequivocally that the Nigeria Government and Malami must adhere to and implement the ruling of the Court of Appeal which declared the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu a free man discharged and acquitted of all spurious allegations and charges.

“IPOB hereby declare that nothing untoward should happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu either in the DSS custody or shortly after his release because if there is any scratch on him, then the Fulani has entered into a debt that they will never finish paying till the end of time”. Powerful warned.

He also added “IPOB is monitoring the Security situation in Abuja conscientiously and will unleash our own venomous action on them if they fail to release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“American intelligence report about Abuja indicated that Abuja will fall in 190 hours from now and have commenced evacuation of their citizens from Nigeria.

“IPOB advise British High Commissioner to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen is evacuated along with the other British citizens in Nigeria. Britain should know that their citizen, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been released by a competent Court of jurisdiction but still being illegally detained by terrorists enabling Nigeria Government.

“It will be shameful to the British Government if they evacuate other citizens and leave Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the hands of DSS.

“British Government should save themselves the embarrassment and regret by standing on the side of truth to divide Nigeria now and have their pride, honour and integrity in the world .

“African Union leaders and ECOWAS leaders should help in the crises in Nigeria and consider that Igbos/Biafrans want to exit this bondage that Britain put us in with the beasts called the fulanis”. Powerful stated.

He however warned every Igbo residing in Abuja to relocate before the threat. “Biafrans in the North and at Abuja should be on high alert and if possible come home because the Agendist will allow their sponsored terrorists to take over the Government.