The Super Eagles will prosecute the last leg of the World Cup qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, in March, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has said.

Amaju dropped the hint yesterday in Lagos while speaking with selected top sports journalists on the natural home of the Nigeria national team.

According to the NFF top man, every city in Nigeria is home for the Super Eagles but both the Moshood Abiola Stadium and the Lagos National Stadium are the natural home of the team.

“Already we are working towards playing the World Cup qualifier in Abuja in March. The tuff is in perfect condition after the renovation. However, we can easily play in any other stadium as the need arises,” he said.