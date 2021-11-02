From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

BBNaija Season 6 housemate Queen Mercy Atang, popularly known as Queen, will be returning to her base, Abuja, this weekend, following a series of media rounds and meet-and-greet tours.

Queen’s Abuja mega homecoming event, tagged “The Mother of all Homecomings”, has ignited intense expectations and excitement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A lot of surprises await the ‘Queen of the Monarchs’ in FCT, as her fans are in high spirit to receive the Big Brother finalist in an event organised by her Abuja fans and powered by Moet and Chandon on November 7, at the colourful TIKI cultures, hosted by Isi Adenike Adeeko, with an after-party at Abuja’s popular nightspot, Hustle & Bustle.

Speaking about the event, the founder/CEO of FDN Projects, King Fajag Olufunsho Ajagbonna, said that the four-day event will feature media rounds and courtesy visits; a Meet & Greet at Tiki Cultures and a party at Hustle & Bustle.

He said that the event will be attended by notable personalities, distinguished individuals, stakeholders in the FCT entertainment industry, and other significant guests and invitees.

‘Fans of the Queen and the city of Abuja at large are excited about the homecoming of the most stylish BBNaija Housemate, Queen. It is pertinent to mention that she was one of the pioneer beauty queens of the FDN Face of Democracy Beauty Pageant in 2013,’ Ajagbonna said.

