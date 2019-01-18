Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments at the Presidential Town Hall meeting, Abuja, on Wednesday, exposed his alleged proclivities for corruption, as well as his insensitivity to the plight of ordinary Nigerians, especially those in the North.

A statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “Particularly revealing was Buhari’s contention on whether Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, could not have used another person to get the money; a comment, which ostensibly exposes how corruption is being covered in the Buhari Presidency.

“Nigerians can now see that the Buhari Presidency is a sanctuary of corruption, where officials thrive in using faceless individuals as fronts to fritter trillions of naira and cover their trails, while Nigerians wallow in hunger, acute starvation and untold hardship.

“Perhaps, this offers an insight into why there has been no investigation into alleged involvement of some individuals said to be close to the Buhari Presidency in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC.

“This is in addition to the muting of investigations of a former aide to the First Lady, Aisha, Mr. Baba Inna, who was arrested in September last year, over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady.

“Nigerians can also recall the confession of one Amina Mohammed, who while being paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS), stated in public that persons close to President Buhari were involved in serial fraud and looting of public resources under the official cover of the Buhari Presidency.

“This could also explain why investigations into the leaked memo detailing how N9 trillion was frittered through underhand contracts at the NNPC and Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been stalled.

“This is in addition to government’s refusal to open up on allegations that 18 unregistered companied were used to divert N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in 2017, as well as the alleged stealing of over N18 billion out of the N48 billion approved by the National Assembly for the rebuilding of six North East states ravaged by insurgency among other sleazes in the Buhari Presidency.”

In another statement also signed by Ologbondiyan, the PDP mocked Buhari for referring to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Great Ogboru as “our presidential candidate,” at the party’s campaign in Warri, yesterday.

“President Buhari is already in the mood of his May 29, 2019 handover of mantle of leadership to PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following the national consensus to return the PDP back to power in the February 16, 2019 presidential elections.

“Buhari had continued to display that he did not have the intention of seeking for a second term in office. It is evident that he is only being compelled by the cabal in his Presidency, who the First Lady, Aisha, had confirmed are manipulating the President for their pecuniary interest while the nation suffers,” the opposition party stated.

Repeated efforts to reach the APC spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, for reaction were unsuccessful yesterday, as he did not respond to calls and tex massage sent to his mobile phone.