The traditional ruler of Eziagulu-Otu, Igwe Peter Udorji Ikegbunam, his cabinet members and people of Eziagulu-Otu, in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, has condemned the protest organised by people outside his community, saying it has nothing to do with them.

They said the protest President General of Aglueri, Barr Hypolite Onwuegbuka and Senior Special Assistant to the governor, Nnamdi lkeli Adimorah, who is also youth President of Aglueri, organised in Aguleri calling for the removal of Igwe Ikegbunam for travelling to Abuja with other traditional rulers to see President Muhammad Buhari was on no effect as it happened outside their community.

Speaking to journalists at his palace, Igwe Ikegbunam said those who protested do not have the mandate of Eziagulu-Otu people because they are not from the community.

According to the monarch, “no indigene of Eziagulu-Otu Aguleri, Ndi Iche nor youths of Eziagulu-Otu Aguleri were involved in the protest.

‘I want it to be on record; no Eziagulu-Otu Aguleri indigene nor Eziagulu-Otu Aguleri President-General, Ndi Iche were involved in the so-called protest in Aguleri.’

The traditional ruler maintained that no protest took place in Eziagulu-Otu, but in Amaeze Aguleri, which is the domain of Igwe Mike Idigo.

Wondering when Eziagulu-Otu has become part of Aguleri town, the traditional ruler said there are five communities that made up Aguleri clan, which are Enugwu-Aguleri, Mkpunado, Aguleri, Enugwu-Otu and Eziagulu-Otu.

He said the Abuja trip embarked upon by him and other traditional rulers were never against Governor Willie Obiano nor his government.

‘We were in Abuja to thank President Muhammad Buhari for his developmental strides in Anambra State and South East. It is a private visit,’ he said.

Indigenes of Eziagulu-Otu Aguleri, who spoke with journalists, including Hon Chief Emmanuel Akorah (Okweslieze Eziagulu-Otu), Hon Chief Chidi Cyril Nnamekwe, Chairman Igwe-in-Council, Mr Chinedu Udealor, the youth chairman of Eziagulu-Otu, also defended Igwe Ikegbunam.

Hon Chief Emmanuel Akorah, Okwesilieze Eziagulu-Otu, said the community has no problem with the traditional ruler.

He said: ‘The good people of Eziagulu-Otu were not aware of the protest and are not in support of the protest because our king is a peace-loving king and he has done well for the community. His stewardship is worthy of emulation. We are happy with him.

‘We have five communities that made up Aguleri clan. These communities have their own kings and President-Generals. Whatever they have in Aguleri uno, we have it also in Eziagulu-Otu. So how can Aguleri President-General, Barr Hipolite be doing protest with his people on our behalf and in their own town demanding that our traditional ruler be removed from office.

‘Our President-General, Chief Anthony Onwuteaka, is here with us and he is not even aware of the protest going on in Aguleri. Our people are not involved and we were not consulted. We have no reason to move against our traditional ruler.

‘His Abuja visit is just a private visit and he is entitled to freedom of movement as enshrined in Nigeria constitution of 1999 as amended.’

On his part, High Chief Chidi Cyril Nnamekwe, the Chairman Igwe-in-Cabinet, said no chief nor a member of Igwe-in-Council from Eziagulu-Otu were involved in the protest.

‘Those people from Aguleri doing that protest at Amaeze Aguleri are meddlesome interlopers and busybodies. They have no right whatsoever to do so because we never consulted them nor told them that we have a problem with our traditional ruler,’ he said.

The youth leader of Eziagulu-Otu, Mr Chinedu Udealor said they no problem with Oji -Udo 1 of Eziagulu-Otu.

According to him, the monarch “is a good man, a man of integrity and of impeccable character who has done so much for the community. He brought peace to the community and the youths of Eziagulu-Otu are in total support of his Leadership.

‘Those doing the protest in Aguleri are wasting their time. How can somebody works in Julius Berger and expect to be paid at Setraco? What Aguleri people are trying to do is to annex Eziagulu-Otu to their own community and we will not allow it.

‘Aguleri people have no mandate from us to do such kangaroo protest. We will defend our king and our community. They should mind their own community.’