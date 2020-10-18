Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There was confusion in Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, at the weekend, following the crowning of Chief Ebelechukwu Chukwumesili as the new traditional ruler of the town by some of their elders.

Chief Chukwumesili, who was presented to Alor people by the Ifite section of the town, was adopted as the Igwe-Elect by the community at a town hall meeting presided over by the President-General of Alor People’s Assembly, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa.

A motion to declare Chukwumesili as the new Igwe was moved by Ichie Ngene and was seconded by the chairman of Ndi Nze na Ozo, Chief Elobenze Ejiofo and was subsequently adopted through a voice vote.

Chukwumesili was later crowned by Chief Edwin Ezeoke of Uruezeana village while the traditional staff of office was handed over to him by Eze Ofo of Alor, Chief Gibson Onyekaonwu (Idi Ugonwammadu), of Umuoshi village.

This is even as the monarch of the town who was issued Certificate of Recognition by Governor Willie Obiano about seven years ago, Igwe MacAnthony Okonkwo, insisted that he was still the traditional ruler of the town. He described Chukwumesili’s enthronement as a sham.

Igwe Okonkwo, who was among the 13 monarchs suspended by the governor for travelling to Abuja with Arthur Eze to see President Muhammadu Buhari, told Daily Sun that he was unperturbed about the development and that his relationship with the state government was still cordial.

President-general of APA, Igbonwa, said that Okonkwo was erroneously issued a certificate by the government as he was not enthroned by their people. He said that the new Igwe fulfilled the requirements of their constitution and has been so crowned the Eze Di Ora Mma III of Alor.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who attended the event, commended his people for their peaceful conduct throughout the selection process of the new Igwe.

He also expressed confidence that the new monarch would rule the people well, restore peace and build bridges of friendship amongst his people.

“You can see the mood of the town’s people; joy all over the place because it was a tortuous journey but I told them to abide by the rule of law. Alor people spent seven years in court to get their town’s government legitimated.

“And the town’s government put in process the election of a new Eze Di Ora Mma in accordance with the constitution of Alor people”, Ngige said.