Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Senate of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), has expelled 100 students of the university who were found to be involved in examination misconduct and other offences.

Those expelled comprised 72 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students. Five undergraduate students were also rusticated for one academic session. Three were rusticated for one semester, while three had no case. Three postgraduate students were also rusticated for one academic session

Spokesmen for the university, Habib Yakoob, in a statement, said that Senate of the institution took the decision at its 174th regular meeting held in Abuja.

He said the Senate considered the report and recommendations of the central examination misconduct committee, and after due diligence and approved the expulsion/rustication of the students.

He said that among the undergraduate students expelled, 27 were in 400 level, 19 in 300 level, 16 in 200 level, two students in 100 level, while five others were in their 5th, 6th, and 7th sessions.

The breakdown also shows that 47 of the expelled students were from Faculty of Science, 23 from Faculty of Management Sciences, 20 from Faculty of Social Sciences, while 10 others cut across various faculties.

The affected students have been asked to handover any university property in their possession, including identity cards, to their heads of department or unit and immediately vacate the campus.

The institution reiterated that it was determined to ensure academic discipline among its staff and students, and that those who violate the rules and regulations of the institution would be appropriately disciplined.