From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

When you hear Yellow Page, what readily comes to your mind? You would probably think of a page of book that is yellow in colour? Any first time visitor to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), particularly Kubwa, an Abuja suburb, would think so too. But for the “initiated”, Yellow Page is much more than that.

It is an Abuja hangout, where the rich and the poor mingle. The hangout, located on Hamza Abdullahi Road, in the heart of Kubwa , Bwari Area Council, is a cluster of entertainment spots.

It comes alive once it is nightfall.

When you pass through the Yellow Page during the day, it is just like every other area within the environment. Apart from the stand used for roasting fishes, nothing suggests that it is hub for reveilers.

However, as the sun begins to set, the crowd begins to gather. And as the night advances, the crowd becomes thicker, until the place becomes a beehive of activities and sea of fun seekers; with the rich and poor mingling.

Although, it lacks the exoticsm, finese associated with gardens and relaxation spots in the center, Yellow Page attracts patrons from far and wide, the way sugar attracts ants.

From Sunday to Saturday, fun seekers converge in the area to unwind; and creating a traffic bottle neck around the vacinity, as residents passing through the area in the evenings often have challenges driving through , once the Yellow Page is in session. It would easier for a donkey to through the eye of a needle, than for motorists to drive through the Yellow Page most of the evenings, as the patrons park their cars on every available space.

Daily Sun gathered that during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, where gardens and other relaxation spots in the City centre, were shut down, Yellow Page became a haven for fun seekers in the capital city. On more than one occasion the hangout was raided by FCT Taskforce on COVID-19.

Come single, go double

What then makes this cluster of local joints operating from decrepit buildings, a beehive every night? A frequent visitor, Ayomide, said: “What makes the place spectacular and centre of attraction in Kubwa is that the place is surrounded by hotels. It is a place that you go , if you don’t even have any ‘hand bag’ you will get one . It is a place that you go and you will see some ‘handbags’ come and take their seats waiting for prospective clients.”

Another patron, Jerry, added: “People troop in from Dutse and all these other suburbs surrounding Kubwa, and even from the city center, it is not because the fish they are selling there is special. But because the place is like a fishing point. A point and kill fishing point. When you go fishing. Not only the real fish, but also anothher kind of fish. People come here to fish for ladies and move to other joints, some times.”

Opposite this home of revelry, is the St Bartholomew Anglican Church, one the biggest cathedrals in Kubwa. A typical case of beauty and the beast.

Ayomide again: “I noticed that the Church is not happy how the customer always park their vehicles in front of the gates. What the church now did is to barricade the gate with iron, so that you can’t park directly in front of the church gate.”