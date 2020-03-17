Five–year-old David Nnamdi, victim of the Abule-Ado explosion, is in a stable condition at the Alimosho General Hospital.

The Medical Director, Dr. Madewa Adebajo, said Nnamdi was brought to the hospital by Lagos Ambulance (LASAMBUS) Team on Sunday.

“Nnamdi is conscious of his immediate environment and he is stable after 24 hours of the incident. He’s is coherent and conscious of his immediate environment, he seems stable after 24 hours of the incident.

“X -rays had been conducted along with various tests, as well as extensive treatment, which Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Wife of Lagos State Governor, benevolently supported financially, with cash for the caregivers.”

Also, Dr Efunnuga Efunyele, consultant surgeon at the hospital, said the boy was stable in spite of his head injury. Efunyele said Nnamdi’s body temperature was being closely monitored.

The governor’s wife had on Monday visited the victim at the hospital and promised to pay his medical bills.

“It is very sad that such occurrence happened. I sincerely condole with every family affected by this gruesome experience. However, this requires that we must see something and say something as a daily culture.

“All Lagosians should be very observant of their immediate environment to alert upon any unusual activities.

“We must all learn to raise alarm on every occurrence that seems strange before it escalates.”

Meanwhile, the government has released telephone numbers for the public to make inquiries and provide information on the Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado.

Mrs Tinuade Aiyegbusi, deputy director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, said the hotlines were released in a bid to determine the causes of the explosion. She urged residents with information to come forward with details that would assist the government in unravelling the cause of the explosion.

The numbers are: 09010517140 (Amuwo-Odofin Chairman); and 09010517141 (Technical Support, Ministry of Special Duties & Intergovernmental Relations).