Christopher Oji

Emergency workers are still searching for the body of a man who was declared missing by family members three days after a massive explosion rocked Abule-Ado, a community in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Three persons who suffered major injuries are being treated at different hospitals while 57 others have been treated and discharged.

Briefing journalists on the extent of rescue work done since the explosion occurred, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that a total of 276 persons were displaced as a result of the explosion.

The Director-General said 57 others who were trapped under the rubbles were rescued.

According to him, three others were still being treated at different hospitals.

“One is in admission at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, another is being treated at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Ojo, and the third is at Gold Treat Hospital.

“A total of 20 people were recovered, 93 houses were damaged out of which 44 were mildly damaged, 49 were severely damaged. 40 cars and three articulated trucks were destroyed, seven schools were destroyed, three churches, one hotel, and one shopping complex were also destroyed.

“A committee has been set up by the governor of Lagos State, chaired by the state deputy governor. A relief camp has also been opened by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the sum of N2 billion deposited. One person is still missing,” he added.

He explained that post disaster assessment by all relevant government agencies was ongoing, adding that members of the public would be fully briefed on the outcome of the investigation.