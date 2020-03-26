Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

A total of 588 people were displaced from their respective homes during the explosion that occurred penultimate Sunday at Shogba, Abule Ado area of the state.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure.

In an updated report released by the agency, 102 of the figure are currently in a relief camp at Igando.

He also revealed that fumigation is being carried out for the next four days and advised members of the public to keep away from the area.

Osanyintolu, also disclosed that a total of 340 buildings affected by the impact of the disaster had been identified and will be subjected to a series of tests.

The test, he noted will be carried out by a joint public-private team led by the Materials Testing Agency covering foundation and solid material testing.

The LASEMA boss declared that any building or structure that failed the tests will be levelled to ground zero.

“This testing exercise applies to the identified buildings as well as all those within a 500-meter radius from the epicentre.

“Scavengers are advised to keep away and residents who have prematurely commenced repair and reconstruction are directed to stop work and wait for the results of the testing.

“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep off the scene and to be law-abiding. Our help desk has been moved to the Igando relief camp and remains manned by our personnel,” he said.