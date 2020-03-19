Lukman Olabiyi

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and rights activist, Femi Falana, yesterday ,urged the Lagos State government to conduct a coroner’s inquest into the cause of the explosion that occurred at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

Falana, in a statement yesterday insisted that the inquest was necessary to determine the cause of the tragic incident and make appropriate recommendations to prevent future occurrence.

He said: “The explosion led to an inferno which killed 17 people and destroyed about 50 houses. We are aware that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has blamed the explosion on “gas explosion which occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way.

“We have ,however ,confirmed that the resulting fire later spread to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline passing through the area which aggravated the explosion.

“In the light of the foregoing, we request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of the said explosion.

“And also make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007.

“The law provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a Coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his District was a result of death “in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation,” Falana stated.