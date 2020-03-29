Steve Agbota

The Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, has called on the Federal Government to relocate petroleum depots, otherwise called tank farms from Apapa.

Speaking against the backdrop of the March 15 explosion at Abule Ado, Lagos State which claimed 23 lives and displaced more than 500 people from their homes; Haastrup urged the government to take urgent steps to avoid a repeat of the catastrophe by moving tank farms away from residential and crowded areas.

She said, “We are concerned about the preponderance of tank farms in Apapa, which is a port area and a high density town. With more than 60 tank farms operating in the area, the ports, workers and residents of Apapa are sitting on a keg of gunpowder. We pray it does not explode, so we appeal to the Federal Government to urgently see to the relocation of these tank farms to avert future carnage.”

She also said that in addition to bad roads and the absence of truck parks in Apapa; the large number of tank farms and oil depots has contributed to traffic congestion in the area. “Tank farms should normally be located several miles away from the city and from the port area for safety reasons,” she said.

Princess Haastrup also called for more efficient traffic management system in Apapa to enhance the movement of vehicles while ongoing construction work lasts. She advised the Federal Ministry of Works and the Lagos State government to open up inner roads to allow for free flow of traffic.

The STOAN Chairman also advised the Nigeria Customs Service to concentrate more on trade facilitation, rather than revenue generation to clear congestion at the ports.