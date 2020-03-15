Sunday Ani

James Chibuzo a residents of Garden Resort Street the area that witnessed a huge explosion this morning, has narrated how he escaped death by a hair’s breadth.

He said: “Before the explosion, I just had a strange feeling and decided to leave my house. I came out and boarded an Okada to the bus-stop along Badagry Expressway. No sooner had I left than I heard the sound of the explosion.

“When I rushed back, the house I left moments ago had been completely destroyed.

“I can tell you that this is a bomb. They just carefully dropped it by the pipeline to make it look as if it is a pipeline explosion.”