Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has vowed to remove all illegal structure alongs its Right of Way (RoW) to forestall incidences like Sunday explosion that claims over 15 lives and destroyed properties worth billions of naira in Lagos.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated this yesterday during an on-the-spot assessment of the Abule Ado gas explosion in Lagos.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, every property on the RoW will be taken out. This is not about NNPC pipelines but about the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians. We have lost lives of young Nigerians who have nothing do with the pipeline. This is not acceptable. It must stop.’’

Kyari said it remained worrisome because the calamity was avoidable but because citizens continue to build on its RoW make such incidents a reoccuring decimal.

He said the explosion was as a result of overcharged air from gas leakages from facilities around the pipelines RoW causing a truck to be ignited.

He assured that the NNPC was working to ensure that the fire from the pipeline was contained by Sunday (Yesterday).

He said the oil and gas sector has it rules and once there is a breach, the result could lead to fatalities.

Kyari assured that NNPC would do all it can in partnership with Lagos State Government to ensure that standards are kept at all times, especially for those handling gas in line with prescribed standards set by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).