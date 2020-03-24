Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in partnership with its Lagos chapter has floated a relief fund for victims of the recent Abule Ado explosion in Lagos State.

President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo and a representative of Office of the Accountant General of Lagos State, are signatories to the fund.

A statement by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, called on individuals and groups to contribute handsomely to the project in order to alleviate the untold anguish victims of the unfortunate mishap were going through. The apex Igbo Organisation also commended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for donating N200 million to victims of the explosion in which many lives were lost and several houses destroyed. Achi-Okpaga said Ohanaeze was highly touched by the kind gesture and magnanimity of the governors which showed their commitment to the welfare of citizens of the explosion, irrespective of their state of origin.

He also appreciated their pledge to offer more assistance to the victims in the future. Ohanaeze Ndigbo further thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos for launching a N2 billion relief fund to give succour to hapless victims of the explosion.