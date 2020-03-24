Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in partnership with its Lagos chapter, has floated relief fund for victims of the recent Abule Ado explosion in Lagos state.

President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo and a representative of office of the Accountant General of Lagos State, are signatories to the fund.

A statement by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, called on individuals and groups to contribute handsomely to the project in order to alleviate the untold anguish the victims of the unfortunate mishap were going through.

The apex Igbo Organisation also commended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for donating the sum of two hundred million naira to victims of the explosion in which many lives were lost and a lot of houses destroyed.

The statement further noted that Ohanaeze was highly touched by the kind gesture and magnanimity of the governors which showed their commitment to the welfare of the unfortunate victims of the explosion, irrespective of their states of origin.

It described the action of the Governors as an exemplary show of fellow-feeling and benevolence by statesmen committed to the unity and progress of the country and urged other Nigerians to emulate them.

It also appreciated their pledge to offer more assistance to the victims in the future, the dwindling revenue of states notwithstanding.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo further thanked the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for launching a whooping two billion naira relief fund to give succour to the hapless victims of the explosion.

It said that the prompt response by Governor Sanwo-Olu marked him out as a kind and caring leader who feels the pains of his subjects.

While sympathizing with the families affected by the devastation, Ohanaeze advised members of the public to desist from setting up residential buildings in the vicinity of pipelines to avoid future occurrence.