The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says a victim of the March 15 explosion at Abule-Ado, Lagos State, died on Saturday bringing the number of deaths from the ecplosion to 23.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the female victim died at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, where she was receiving treatment.

Oke-Osanyintolu spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

“The victim had been receiving treatment since Sunday March 15 after the tragedy took place.

“We regret to report that the fatality rate from the Abule-Ado incident has climbed to 23, with the death of a female victim who had been receiving treatment at the Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi,” he said.

The official said that a person was still missing from the incident.

“A revised total of 500 people have been displaced from their homes and 100 of them have been accommodated in the LASEMA relief camp at Igando.

”Our help desk remains manned and personnel on hand to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the relief camp for those rendered homeless by the explosions.

”We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep off the scene and be law-abiding,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He sympathised with the family of the diseased, and promised to continue to provide updates regarding Abule-Ado explosion.