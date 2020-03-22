Igbo speaking community, Lagos has decried the silence of the State Government on the real cause of the explosion that rocked Abulado, Amuwo-Odofine area of the state last week Sunday.

The group in a statement by its President General, Chief Sunday Udeh, yesterday said the gas explosion given as the cause is not believable and asked the government not to allow the state fall into insecurity.

He said, “It is obviously, shocking to many that after a week of the Abulado explosion, citizens are yet to be properly briefed on the real truth behind the explosion. What led to it and measures to compensate for the loss as well as measures to put in place to ensure that such would not repeat? The suggested gas explosion and other reasons are not genuine enough for sound minds. There are peculiarities associated with some of these kinds of occurrences and once you cannot count similarities, then you might want to ask if this is a new kind of gas explosion or is the government not telling us something we all need to know?”

He said the Igbo contributed immensely to the economy of Lagos and should be commended for their efforts and not neglect by the government.

“We the Igbo nation has contributed more than any other nationalities towards actualising an economic summit for our host states and thus deserves accolades and not discrimination and gross neglect from the government. The nation and the international community are definitely watching us. We wish to remind our dear Lagos state governor that Ndigbo have remained a reliable partner in progress towards the good dreams of our dear Lagos state”, he added.

The group said the Igbo will remain positive as a people, and urged the Lagos and Federal Government “to quickly make available appropriate compensations and in-depth investigative analysis of the explosion and brief the public accordingly.”

It demand provision of security around markets, schools and worship centres