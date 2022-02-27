By Lukman Olabiyi

Mr. Afeez Mojeed, a victim of police brutality allegedly spearheaded by the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari has demanded for the sack of the cop from the Police Force.

Mojeed, in a letter written through his lawyer, Kabiru Akingbolu to the Police Service Commission (PSC), dated February 17, 2022, is also demanding the enforcement of a N48million judgment sum he got against the cop for violating his fundamental rights.

Besides, the victim pleaded with the commission to help him recover his property worth millions of naira allegedly in the cop’s procession.

In the letter, Mojeed detailed his ordeal in the hand of Kyari and his team when his house was invaded on October 18, 2014; alleging that they carted away his money, family’s jewelries, car and illegal detained him without trial.

He also revealed how the cop and his team allegedly depleted his bank accounts containing over N48 million, and forcefully took possession of his properties based on a frivolous allegation.

He stated that he got judgment against Kyari in suit FHC/L/CS/617/2016 at the Federal High Court which the embattled cop did not appeal for many years now.

Mojeed’s lawyer to the commission reads in part: “From the whole facts of this case, we hereby demand for Abbba Kyari immediate dismissal from the force. We request for the payment of the sum of N48 million judgment sum to our client forthwith together with all the above listed items or its worth to our client”.

Kyari, who has been linked with many right abuse in the past, is currently in the custody of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.