Mr. Afeez Mojeed, a victim of police brutality allegedly spearheaded by the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has demanded his sack from the Police Force.

Mojeed, in a letter written through his lawyer, Kabiru Akingbolu, to the Police Service Commission (PSC), dated February 17, 2022, is also demanding the enforcement of a N48 million judgment he got against the cop for violating his fundamental rights.

Besides, the victim pleaded with the commission to help him recover his property worth millions of naira, allegedly in the cop’s procession.

In the letter, Mojeed detailed his ordeal in the hands of Kyari and his team when his house was invaded on October 18, 2014. He alleged that they carted away his money, family’s jewelry, car and illegally detained him without trial.

He also revealed how the cop and his team allegedly depleted his bank accounts containing over N48 million, and forcefully took possession of his properties based on a frivolous allegation.

He stated that he got judgment against Kyari in suit FHC/L/CS/617/2016 at the Federal High Court which the embattled cop did not appeal for many years now.

Mojeed’s letter to the commission reads in part: “From the whole facts of this case, we, hereby, demand Abbba Kyari’s immediate dismissal from the force.

“We request the payment of N48 million judgment sum to our client, forthwith, together with all the above listed items or their worth to our client.”

Kyari, who has been linked with many rights abuses in the past, is currently in the custody of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.