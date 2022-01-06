The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the indiscriminate use of sex enhancement drugs by Nigerians to impress their partners. The agency warned that the consumption of such aphrodisiacs or ‘manpower’ in local parlance could lead to stroke or sudden death. The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who issued the warning, decried the unrestrained use of performance-enhancing drugs in the Nigerian market, stressing that most of the drugs are not registered with the agency.

The timely warning came on the heels of the recent seizure of about N3 billion worth of fake and banned drugs and unwholesome food products by the agency at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex. Some of the impounded drugs were performance-enhancing substances.

According to the NAFDAC boss, “most of these drugs are smuggled into the country. If they were registered, the producers and peddlers alike would not be doing what they are doing in the supermarkets, social media platforms and in the streets.” Moreover, most of the products were not approved by the agency.

We commend the NAFDAC boss for the warning and urge Nigerians to heed her advice. We say this because the proliferation of fake and adulterated sex enhancement drugs in the country portends great danger to the health of many Nigerians. It is unfortunate that these drugs are being sold in open places, such as markets, motor parks and other public places.

It is worrisome that some of the drugs do not come with leaflets indicating manufacturer’s address, year of manufacture and expiration date. They also do not reveal the chemical components of the drugs as well as side effects. Some of the drugs have manuals that are not written in English Language.

Since NAFDAC has established that these drugs are harmful, we urge Nigerians to desist from using them, especially those who have hypertension and heart disease. They pose serious threats to the lives of the users, especially as many of the patrons are ignorant of the possible damage that the abuse of such aphrodisiacs could cause to their health. However, NAFDAC should come up with pragmatic measures to curb the menace. We enjoin the agency to go after the peddlers of the dangerous drugs and bring them to book.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

We call on NAFDAC to embark on massive public enlightenment campaign on the consequences of the abuse of aphrodisiacs in all parts of the country. The ministry of health in the states should also be part of this campaign on the unbridled consumption of ‘manpower.’ NAFDAC can effectively do this through the mass media using English, Pidgin and major Nigerian languages.

There is need for synergy between NAFDAC and relevant security agents to rein in the dubious vendors of the fake and unregulated performance-enhancing drugs. Pharmaceutical associations and registered medicine dealers’ groups should also be involved in the exercise.

Considering the fact that the abuse of manpower can lead to organ damage or death, NAFDAC must ensure that such drugs are banned or the sale restricted. And if such drugs should be used at all, it must be through prescription. Those who flout the directive should be dealt with in line with extant drug laws.

Let NAFDAC officials and other related health agencies be vigilant and ensure that these unapproved drugs are not allowed into the Nigerian markets. It is sad that Nigeria has become a dumping ground for unwholesome drugs and other fake substances in recent times. It is time to ensure that NAFDAC officials are deployed to the ports and land borders to curtail the influx of such unwanted drugs into the country.

Above all, let all entry points be fortified to prevent unscrupulous Nigerians and their foreign collaborators from using such routes to smuggle into the country the illicit sex enhancement drugs.