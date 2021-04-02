From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has warned members and officers of the Amotekun Corps not to abuse their uniforms and trample on people’s rights or risk being struck by the Yoruba god of iron (Ogun).

Soyinka gave the warning, yesterday, in his goodwill message at the official inauguration of the South West Joint Security Network code-named Amotekun, held at the Arcade Ground, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The playwright, who expressed delight at the eventual take-off of the security outfit in Ogun State, noted that it would complement efforts of the conventional security agencies, in combating crimes in the state.

He charged the operatives to discharge their duties diligently, saying he and other civil society groups in the state would continue to monitor their activities.

Soyinka, however, urged the police and other security agencies not to see Amotekun operatives as rivals or competitors, but partners in combating insecurity in the state.

He further chided the police for failure to nab the burglars who stormed his house and carted away sensitive and valuable materials.

Inaugurating the security outfit, Governor Dapo Abiodun declared that the outfit was not meant to compete with other security agencies, but to further strengthen the security apparatus of the state.

He noted that the security challenges facing the state and the nation as a whole needed the cooperation of all Nigerians and security agencies.

The governor said the operatives were carefully selected, trained and equipped with necessary logistics, technical backstopping and political will for effective take-off and operation, noting that the state expects nothing but the best performance from them.