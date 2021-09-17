From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia High Court presided by Justice KCJ Okereke has adjourned sitting for ruling in a case between Abia State Government and the police versus Mrs. Esther Orjiugo Zazi Kelechi David.

Counsel for Mrs. David, Chilaka Anyanwu had on Friday brought a application on behalf of her client for the Court’s consideration.

Mrs. David was penultimate week dragged to court for alleged dehumanization of her 10 year old house made, Ifunanya Edeh.

When the case came up mention, the lady was remanded in custody, pending her bail application.

At yesterday’s sitting, Director of public prosecutions, Abia State Mrs. Ngozi Obioma appeared for the prosecution while Chilaka Anyanwu appeared for the defendant, Mrs. David.

After submissions and arguments for and against bail by both sides, Justice KCJ Okereke adjourned sitting to September 30th 2021 for ruling on the bail application.

Meanwhile, wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, who has been funding the treatment of the girl, has directed that Ifunanya be flown to Abuja for continued management and possible corrective surgeries.

Miss Ifunanya’s mistress, Mrs. David was reported to have forced hot water down the young child’s throat among other dehumanized treatments for reportedly breaking a plate.

Current diagnosis according to report revealed that Ifunanya has Oesophageal and Pyloric Stenosis, which means there has been extensive damage to her oesophagus and stomach making it difficult for food to enter her stomach.

She was reported to only been taking fluids at the hospital as a result of the damage.

