Italian giant, AC Milan has joined Real Madrid and two Premier League clubs of Manchester United and Chelsea for Super Eagles’ striker signature in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old Nigerian international moved to Ligue 1 side, Lille last summer from Belgian Jupiler outfit, Sporting Charleroi.

Osimhen became an instant hit at Stade Pierre Mauroy, where has gone to found back of the net 18 times and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Les Dogues.

A report from Calciomercato claimed that AC Milan will make a move for Osimhen when the transfer window open at the end of the season but Rossoneri will face stiff competition from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea for Nigerian international.