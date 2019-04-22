Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is reportedly wanted by many European big clubs ahead of next season.

It’s believed that Italian side; AC Milan was leading the race for the striker’s signature ahead of French giants Paris Saint; English side, Tottenham Hotspur and Milan city rival, Inter Milan.

Reports in Italian media had it that Milan wasn’t far-away from signing the Wolfsburg of Germany striker and that the Rosseneri were ready to loan him to French modest outfit club, Lille immediately to continue his development.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at RSC Charleroi of Belgium from VFL Wolfsburg of Germany had scored 12 league goals for the Belgian side this season.