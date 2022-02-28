Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze’s time in Spain may come to an end this summer as AC Milan are interested in signing him from Villarreal, according to Notizie Milan.

Chukwueze’s name is not new to being peddled in the rumour mills since he broke into the Villarreal first team following a memorable outing for Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The 22-year-old has long been on the radars of English Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool, with the Anfield giants believed to have had a €35 million offer rejected for the flying winger in January 2020.

But talks of a transfer abroad for Chukwueze as cooled recently after the ex-Golden Eaglets star suffered the injury that stopped him from appearing in the Europa League final last year.