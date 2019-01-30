AC Milan has opened negotiations for Nigerian and Charleroi starlet, Victor Osimhen.

A new transfer approach implemented by Ivan Gazidis and Leonardo had resulted in the Rossoneri focused on players under the age of 25 with great potential, as evidenced by the acquisitions of Lucas Paqueta and Krzystof Piatek.

According to TMW, the Rossoneri were now keen on adding Osimhen, who is on loan in Belgium from Wolfsburg, to that list and were discussing a move for the 20-year-old.

The Nigerian forward is valued at €15 million and Milan was pushing for an initial loan deal until the end of the campaign before making the move permanent in the summer for a fee that corresponds Wolfsburg’s price tag.

If the Rossoneri are to bring him on a six-month loan before the transfer window closes, it would reportedly cost them €3m.

Osimhen had been in impressive form at Charleroi this season, scoring 10 times and providing two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.