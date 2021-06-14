From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The newly established Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO) is to commence academic programme soon.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Innocent Ujah disclosed this on Monday at the temporary site of the institution in Otada – Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Prof Ujah, who stated this while playing host to the leadership of an Idoma socio-cultural organisation known as Iponu Welfare Association, Makurdi, revealed further that the institution was going to be ICT driven.

He said the university was currently admitting its first set of students, adding that the university would be offering courses in other relevant disciplines, particularly in the sciences.

‘Students admission has started and we have commenced screening already. We decided that it shouldn’t be medical institution alone but health sciences. And that is why we have established faculty of sciences,’ the VC explained.

Prof Ujah also revealed further that academic staff have also been recruited on merit from the avalanche of available applicants who applied to the institution.

He further intimated that the institution was working on renovating the Otukpo General Hospital to be used as its take off teaching hospital.

‘The general hospital is in a severe deplorable state but it can be revived. It would be renovated while we work on the permanent site,’ the VC said.

He lauded the dexterity of the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Architect Sunny Echono, for the noble roles he played towards the actualisation of the university as well as Otada, the temporary host community for its support.

Earlier in their remarks, Chairman of Iponu Welfare Association, Sir Moses Ajima and Secretary, Mathew Otache, enjoined the Vice Chancellor and his management team to hit the ground running so as to put the institution on a strong footing.

They also appealed that competent hands from the Benue South Senatorial District should be considered for employment in the university.

They urged the university management to endeavour to abide by the Federal Government’s policy on admission of students.

‘We would advise that you endeavour to reflect the Federal Government policy on admission that provides for 30% to the catchment area, 30% on merit, 30% to the educationally disadvantaged states and 10% discretion.’