From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Professor of Public Relations and Advertising at Samuel Adegboyega University (SAU), Ogwa, Edo State, Prof Ezekiel Shegun Asemah, has called for governments, the private sector and other relevant stakeholders collaborations in actualising the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He made the advocacy at the 3rd Inaugural Lecture of the Samuel Adegboyega University (SAU), Ogwa, entitled “Corporate Social Responsibility in the Twenty-First Century: Refocusing on Sustainable Development Through Stakeholders’ Approach”.

Prof Asemah said governments across all levels need the support of the private sector and other stakeholders in actualising the 2030 SDGs, stressing that Nigeria’s ‘population boom’ would make managing the poverty rate and the actualisation of SDGs in 2030 more difficult.

Highlighting the role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in attaining sustainable development in Nigeria, Prof Asemah urged players in the private sector to design and implement their CSR programmes on a continuous basis to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development.

He described the high rate of poverty in the country as alarming, stressing that with the rising poverty indices, it might be difficult for Nigeria to meet the SDGs goals in the year 2030 without the support of stakeholders in the private sector.

‘The emerging concept of SDGs has important implications for organisations in the private sector in Nigeria. The private sector must partner with the government in different areas to work towards the realisation of SDGs, meaning that it must support the government’s development efforts and must incorporate corporate sustainability initiatives in their programmes,’ he said.

The professor of Public Relations and Advertising also noted that CSR could contribute significantly to sustainable development in the country when corporations and organisations establish robust CSR policies and functional public relations (PR) units.

On his part, Vice Chancellor of SAU) Prof Babatunde Idowu lauded Prof Asemah on the lecture, noting that it was a timely and rewarding academic exercise, which provided an opportunity for the scholar to briefly review his research field and explain his contributions to the body of knowledge.

