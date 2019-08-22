The Academic Board of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has passed a vote of confidence on the rector, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, over her leadership style which it claimed has transformed the institution.

The board passed the confidence vote during an emergency meeting to assess performances of the institution at the just concluded Accreditation, Reaccreditation and Resource inspection by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The vote of confidence, moved by Sir Harold Mbanusi of the Directorate of National Innovation Diploma, was adopted unanimously by the board, which expressed satisfaction with the way the rector has piloted the affairs of the polytechnic to ensure that the institution passed the resource inspection and accreditation of courses by the regulatory body of polytechnics.

It also commended her for taking the bull by the horns within such a short time she took over the reins of affairs especially the just concluded reaccreditation exercise.

Sixty-two programmes across all schools and departments of the institution went through quality assurance by the NBTE.

Among the schools that went for the exercise were the School of Information Technology comprising Mass communication and Library and Information Science departments, both at the National and Higher National Diplomas levels.