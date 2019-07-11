Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A professor of criminology and immediate past deputy vice chancellor (Academic), University of Ibadan, Adeyinka Aderinto, has said academic fraud being committed by doctoral students has been retarding the progress of Nigeria.

He disclosed this, yesterday, during an interactive session organised for newly admitted doctoral students at the Department of Sociology in the university.

Aderinto warned doctoral students against committing academic fraud, saying they must uphold academic integrity and carry out policy useful researches.

He said the country relies on its brilliant minds pursuing their doctoral programmes to come up with practical solutions to challenges besetting the country.

“Do not commit academic fraud. Don’t do anything untoward with your data. A postgraduate students should not cheat. Your PhD thesis is very important and must be clean.

“You should come up with relevant policy research. It is important. It should be possible to send relevant policy to government agencies after your work. So, you must consider what the government will benefit your research when conceiving it.

“Although government is not funding education properly, it is important that your research contribute to the development in Nigeria,” he said.

Postgraduate Coordinator, Department of Sociology in the university, Dr. Funke Fayehun, said doctoral students must be innovative in thinking and carry out doctoral researches in line with global standards.

She noted that department of sociology has renowned scholars in the fields of demography, criminology, development, medical sociology and industrial sociology to pilot the doctoral students.