Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Caleb British International School (CBIS), Magodo, Lagos recently recognised 125 students for their outstanding academic performance.

The management of CBIS showered the awards on the 125 students at Accolade Performance event for 2019 and among the students include Obatonkimilaya Ajogbor, who became the champion and will carry the mask for the current academic year.

Speaking with The Education Report, Ajogbor said he was delighted with his performance and revealed that he studied hard as well as put in extra effort in his continuous assessment.

Ajogbor, who was rated 10, said nine of them were in the category and that only him emerged as the champion and overall best student. The class Seven C student wants to study a science course at the university and become a footballer in the future.

His mum, Mrs. Olawumi Ajogbor was excited to see the son emerged champion and tasked parents to monitor their children, especially on character and academic.

‘’Parents should play a major role in their children’s lives and also build a good relationship with them. With this, when there is a change in their lifestyle, they will know and make the necessary correction”.

Mrs. Ajogbor explained why she would not allow her son to be a boarder because she wants to supervise and ensure he does well academically and character-wise.

In her remarks, the School Head, Mrs. Philomena Igweze, praised the students for their outstanding performance and that the policy of CBIS is to reward those who have done well.

Her words: ‘’The reward was not only for students but also extended to teachers who have put in their best as well as parents for their investment and support to the school’’.

Igweze disclosed that the purpose and objectives of teaching morals are to imbibe good ethics in the students and make them leaders who will influence their generation.

“They need good academic background and excellent performance. With this, they can stand out anywhere they found themselves and contribute their quota to national development.

“It is good to part the children on the back to motivate them to do better and we work towards making them be the best both in character and academic which is the motto for this year 2020’’.

One of the teachers recognised by the school is Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, an Art teacher, who was rewarded by the Federal Government in 2019 as one of the best teachers in the country. He explained that after evaluation, his school was nominated.

According to him, 20 schools were nominated and out of that 12 were picked and CBIS was one of them and that he also emerged the best teacher from the private schools and government honoured him at Eagle Square, Abuja.