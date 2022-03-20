From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has directed its members to commence a two weeks warning strike due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with the union.

The association directed its members to shut down all laboratories, workshops, studios and farms with effect from Monday 21, 2022.

NAAT said it reached the decision after a virtual National Executive Council meeting where 97.8 percent of its branches voted in favour of a strike.

The association accused the government of ignoring a series of letters written to it to honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its members in 2009.

In a letter addressed to its branches and signed by its General-Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, NAAT said: “Arising from the resolution of the emergency virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held today Thursday, 17 March, 2022, and based on the results of referendum where Forty-seven (47) Branches participated. Forty-six (46) Branches voted in support while One (1) Branch voted against NAAT embarking on a two (2) week warning strike.

“These figures represent 97,8% and 2.2% respectively. After the meeting, five (5) Branches forwarded their results through other electronic means due to their inability to join the virtual NEC meeting as a result of technical hitches. However, the result shows that four (4) Branches voted in favour of a strike while One (1) voted against it.

“In view of the above, NEC in-session resolved and direct that all members of NAAT to proceed on a two (2) week warning strike effective from midnight of Monday, 21st March, 2012 de to the failure of Federal Government (FG) to address NAAT grievances as contained in her letter earlier sent to FG on 14 days ultimatum dated 25th February, 2022.

“During this period, all Laboratories, Workshops, Studios and Research Centres shall remain closed, while farm and field work activities shall be suspended.

“In the meantime, Branches are also directed to hold Congresses on Monday, 21st March, 2022 in the morning to declare the commencement of the warning strike in their respective Branches.

“Furthermore, Branches are directed to constitute monitoring teams to ensure compliance and enforcement of the warning strike.”

The NAAT strike action is coming barely six days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), announced decision to extend its warning strike to another eight weeks also due to the federal government’s failure to meet its demands and implement agreements reached with the union.