From Fred Itua, Abuja

A group of academics have held a workshop in Abuja advocating Artificial Intelligence and clean energy.

The project tagged “Artificial Intelligence for Clean Energy” (AI4CE) is to develop innovative approaches to clean energy generation, using Artificial intelligence (AI) while at the same time relying on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to integrate clean energy into the existing grid system, thereby turning academic ideas into businesses via “acado-preneurship”.

An Associate Professor and Head of the Chemical Engineering Department, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Dr Abdulkadir Mukhtar, said there is a need for Nigerians to embrace Artificial Intelligence as unlocking the engines of new energy in a changing world.

Other members of the group spoke extensively on the need for career mentorship as AI4CE would put in place programmes capable of raising national and regional scientists, researchers, students, entrepreneurs and power utility product developers through the introduction of ICT enabled blended experiential learning model.

The project is expected to establish a network of core industry, sectoral, and academic partners that are committed to its vision through Hub, Spoke, UK Universities and industrial partnership arrangement.

