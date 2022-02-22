By Omodele Adigun

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella association of marketing communications, public relations, media and creative professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has paid glowing tributes to veteran public relations guru and founding president of the association, Mallam Kabir Dangogo, on his birthday today Monday, February 21, 2022.

In a congratulatory and goodwill message, ACAMB eulogised him as the doyen of public relations in Nigeria, one of the most-celebrated communication strategists, a through-bred professional and an astute manager whose brilliant exploits across the broad spectrum of communication are legendary and unparalleled.

The ACAMB President, Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, in moving tributes on behalf of the executives and members of the association, commended the visionary and leadership qualities of the veteran communicator and other founding members of ACAMB, saying their foresight, 26 years ago, gave birth to what has become a formidable professional platform in the Nigerian banking industry today.

‘‘Mallam Kabiru Dangogo is a living legend. He is and remains a respected and go-to authority on public relations as far as the theory and practice of financial public relations and reputation management as a discipline, is concerned, not only in Nigeria but globally.

During his decades of professional practice, he made indelible contributions and footprints on the broad spectrum of communications and the banking industry and made his way to the Senior management team,’’ he said.

Bolarinwa explained that the celebrant as a shining light worthy of emulation by the upcoming generation of communicators, even as he promised that the present executives of ACAMB under his leadership would do everything possible to preserve the legacy and milestones which Mallam bequeathed as the pioneer president of the association.

He added: ‘‘I had the opportunity to speak with him on the telephone a few days ago. His vivacious and affable personality is still as intact as ever. He is still as passionate about the profession that he practiced for over three decades.”

His ideals on professionalism and the need for aspiring professionals to seek knowledge are exemplary.